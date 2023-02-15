Air India's Mammoth Aircraft Order Is Set To Change The Indian Sky

The order breakdown includes 250 Airbus aircraft, which include 140 narrowbody A320 NEOs, 70 narrowbody A321 NEOs, and 40 widebody A350s. It is expected that while the narrowbodies will service the domestic sector the Airbus wide-bodies are to largely serve the ultra-long haul segments. This is interesting, as currently the entire long-haul and ultra-long-haul fleet consists of Boeing aircraft. On the Boeing side, the announcement includes a total of 220 aircraft, including 20 787 aircraft, 10 units of the 777, and 190 B737 Max aircraft. Both of the agreements with the original equipment manufacturers include options for additional deliveries, thereby locking in capacity plans for several years to come. The aircraft will be powered by CFM engines for narrowbodies and GE engines for widebodies.

It is widely assumed that to finance the order book, Air India will go for a strategy that includes sale-and-leasebacks as well as ownership of widebody assets. Industry sources indicate that Air India would ideally like to own these over the life of the aircraft, borrowing strategies from some European competitors. As details emerge on how soon the orders will be inducted, the financing of the orders, and the estimated fleet, additional assessments will be possible. Evenso, pari passu, the order clearly indicates a fleet renewal, which will help with costs, capabilities, and the customer experience. Not to be lost is the announcement that, at some point in the future, the Tata group—parent of Air India—is working on bringing commercial aircraft manufacturing into the country. Effectively, this means that Airbus may set up an assembly line in India. The government will likely push for a similar outcome with Boeing, and it certainly helps that there is already a joint venture with Boeing on the defence side to co-produce Apache helicopter fuselages and aerostructures. In the years ahead, a similar JV for commercial aircraft would be much sought after.

With this order in place, the Tata group airlines now have committed capacity plans and can go ahead with the execution. That said, as the airline planning adage goes, "order the aircraft, spec the aircraft, and deploy the aircraft." As such, the order is only the first part of the equation.