Adulting Has Never Looked Sexier In A Hindi Movie

The film tells the story of Shailaja, played by Shefali Shah, who has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and who suddenly decides she needs to revisit the coastal town of Vengurla, 115 km north of Goa, where she spent four key growing up years. It’s a part of her life that her husband Dipankar, an impeccably cast Swanand Kirkire, hasn’t ever heard about before and this revelation is thought provoking. It makes you wonder how we curate our before/after lives; what we leave out and what we share with long-term partners. Revisiting childhood is revisiting a different version of yourself and reconnecting with people who are intimately familiar with that version of you—more so than your spouse.

“School is like a past life,” one friend tells the other. It’s a past life where you may have been ‘Mogambo’, a reference to that cult Hindi movie villain, rather than your present watered down self. In the film it’s exactly this past life that Shailaja revisits with Dipankar. Maybe we should all make the occasional journey back in time to remind ourselves what we were like before we got run over by reality. As one character points out, childhood is that place where our hearts were bigger.

As the film unfolds languorously, we find out why Shailaja needed to return to this verdant Konkan town with its stunning mangrove forests and white beaches. Vengurla was beautiful when the husband and I drove through it more than a decade ago, but in the film it is picture perfect, devoid of plastic, chaos and all other Indian staples. “Maybe the director meant it to be a representation of the way we remember childhood,” the friend with whom I watched the film said to me. It could easily be the case.