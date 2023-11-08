Adulting Has Never Looked Sexier In A Hindi Movie
When a husband complains to his wife that she’s never looked so happy with him as she has the past few days revisiting her teenage crush, she replies calmly with some home truths about the nature of marriage. At a party, a man walks into the kitchen where three women are chatting and asks them why they are drinking chai, then matter-of-factly replaces their drinks with the cocktails he has brought for them. When a spouse asks his wife if she minds if he spends time with his childhood love, she teases him that he will owe her a bribe. She points out that in the 17 years they have been married he never wrote a word for her but after a day spent with his former crush, the poetry is pouring out of him. She tells her husband’s long lost poetic inspiration that she finds it endearingly odd that the other woman returned to meet him. There are many reasons to watch the recently released Hindi film Three of Us and one of them is that adulting has never looked sexier in a Hindi movie. In the husband-wife dynamics that play out here, nobody is seen as owning the rights to anybody, adults are not infantilised.
The film tells the story of Shailaja, played by Shefali Shah, who has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and who suddenly decides she needs to revisit the coastal town of Vengurla, 115 km north of Goa, where she spent four key growing up years. It’s a part of her life that her husband Dipankar, an impeccably cast Swanand Kirkire, hasn’t ever heard about before and this revelation is thought provoking. It makes you wonder how we curate our before/after lives; what we leave out and what we share with long-term partners. Revisiting childhood is revisiting a different version of yourself and reconnecting with people who are intimately familiar with that version of you—more so than your spouse.
“School is like a past life,” one friend tells the other. It’s a past life where you may have been ‘Mogambo’, a reference to that cult Hindi movie villain, rather than your present watered down self. In the film it’s exactly this past life that Shailaja revisits with Dipankar. Maybe we should all make the occasional journey back in time to remind ourselves what we were like before we got run over by reality. As one character points out, childhood is that place where our hearts were bigger.
As the film unfolds languorously, we find out why Shailaja needed to return to this verdant Konkan town with its stunning mangrove forests and white beaches. Vengurla was beautiful when the husband and I drove through it more than a decade ago, but in the film it is picture perfect, devoid of plastic, chaos and all other Indian staples. “Maybe the director meant it to be a representation of the way we remember childhood,” the friend with whom I watched the film said to me. It could easily be the case.
A still from the film Three of Us. (Source: Matchbox Shots/Allu Entertainment)
Director Avinash Arun Dhaware has created these childhood worlds before. As one reviewer said about Dhaware’s 2015 Marathi film Killa, “It never just rains, it barrels down. Winds howl. Waves crash. And when the sun shines, the light is clear and touched by something other-worldly. It’s visually impressive, yet it also serves a higher purpose. In a film that’s so focused on childhood and memory, the fierceness of the elements prevents the narrative from slipping into sepia-tinted nostalgia.”
Another reason to watch the Three of Us is its portrayal of Indian masculinity. The men here are familiar yet different. You’ll recognise their presence in your life, yet they remain mostly unseen in modern-day representations of manhood. They are sensitive to their partners’ feelings and wishes. They are tender, artistically inclined, and stand by the side as their wives catch up with old boyfriends. “At last I know something about her that you don’t,” Dipankar tells Pradeep, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, a most worthy subject of Shailaja’s affection. Ahlawat balances his past and present lives beautifully in the film. It’s possible to love more than one person, as you may know.
An overdue conversation happens at a fairground similar to the one Shailaja and Pradeep visited 28 years ago, in a ferris wheel suspended in midair, against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea. Dementia or not, it’s a gentle reminder of all the unfinished heart-to-hearts we need to have with the important people who graced our past.
Priya Ramani is a Bengaluru-based journalist and is on the editorial board of Article-14.com.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.