A Sickly Ruble Reveals What Putin Will Not

The ruble is replacing foreign currencies in export revenues, and now accounts for 39%, reducing the net inflow of foreign currency into the country. There is also an imbalance in demand for currencies: exporters need Chinese yuan, while importers want dollars and euros. In previous years, when the ruble dropped significantly in value, foreign funds and global investment banks sprang into action to profit from the situation. Their presence also evened out market fluctuations. Now they are gone, and that means future swings in the exchange rate are guaranteed. This increased volatility weakens the currency's payment and saving functions: People and businesses will cut costs and postpone investments.