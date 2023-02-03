A New Type Of Indian Film Is Making Me Queasy

When she’s asked why she overreacted to ‘just a slap’, Jaya says she only responded after six months and 21 brutal slaps, many of which are captured in all their glory on film and still echoing in my head, days after I watched the film. She’s good at math. At this rate, she calculates, Rajesh will slap her 420 times in 10 years and 1,680 times in 40 years.

It’s one thing to watch a real-life inspired film of a survivor who fought her way out of such a marriage, but to use humour to make the evil of domestic violence palatable to a larger audience gives me the shivers.

The formula remains the same as those rape-revenge films we saw through the 1980s and 1990s. To justify a survivor’s response in the second half of the film, we must first live through her graphic abuse in the first half.

The older films were often exploitative; always involved the rape of the female lead or someone very close to her; the camera hungrily tracked her angry quest for homegrown retributive justice. All-stars in this genre have included films such as Zakhmi Aurat, Dushman, Insaaf Ka Tarazu. Globally, the most popular film of this type is, of course, Kill Bill, and increasingly, I can’t help but agree with critiques such as this one that highlight how even female rage is portrayed through the male gaze.

Using humour to lighten a serious issue such as domestic violence in the hope that your film will attract a wider audience is dangerous because you have to ensure you get it pitch perfect. While both films have some great moments, neither of them manages stay afloat at all times. At the end of the day, the endings of both films appear unrealistic, convenient and unsatisfactory. The most real thing in both films—one that lingers long after they end—is their depiction of intimate partner violence. And there’s nothing funny about that. When one survivor was asked by her sister how she felt about Darlings, she replied : “Chilling. I felt like I was Alia.”

What more can I say? I’m praying that the success of these two films doesn’t inspire producers to look for more funny, funnier, funniest ways to approach the issue of domestic violence.