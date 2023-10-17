A Marriage Equality Diary And A Dream To Change India
In a diary entry from Oct. 14, 2020, Kavita Arora recorded the historic moment: “When I heard our names and lives through the lens of M (lawyer Menaka Guruswamy) today, it gave new life and meaning to who we are and what we do. Our story, our very meaning within the social structure came alive. It was like being recognised. We were a couple today.”
Just days before, Arora and her partner of eight years, Ankita Khanna, had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court after a sub-magistrate’s office in Delhi refused to accept their application to get married. The diary entry recorded their first day in court in a three-year marriage equality battle that would swell from two couples to nearly 50 petitioners. It expanded to include the idea of a chosen family or family that exists beyond those related by marriage, birth or adoption. “The landscape of the petitions changed so much. It was representing something bigger and more diverse,” Arora told me.
Of that first day in court, Arora wrote: “When spoken of as a couple it made us one—in an inner dimension of identity. How powerful it is to have someone tell your story and for us to be able to witness it. How powerful to touch a pristine and virgin part of our own landscape as a couple.”
Three years later, when the judgement was finally read out by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said all the right things. That queerness has nothing to do with caste or socio-economic status. That the nature of marriage is not static or unchanging. That liberty is the ability to be who one wishes to be. That queer people shouldn’t face discrimination. That there is no evidence to suggest that only married heterosexual couples make stable parents. The court reiterated that transgender people in heterosexual relationships could marry by law.
The chief justice rejected violence and discrimination with great confidence, senior lawyer Indira Jaisingh tweeted.
I loved the confidence with which the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud delivered the marriage equality judgement and his absolute rejection of all forms of violence in and against intimate relationships .— Indira Jaising (@IJaising) October 17, 2023
And then the top court dealt a deadly blow to the equal rights battle, ruling 5-0 against marriage equality. It voted 3-2 against allowing queer and unmarried couples to adopt.
In the time since Arora and Khanna filed their petition, at least six countries embraced marriage equality. After nationwide discussion and education, Cubans voted to approve a Family Code that also allowed same-sex couples to marry and adopt. The Swiss Parliament passed marriage equality legislation after 64% of Swiss people said they supported it. The Czech Republic, where change is underway, is likely to go next. Taiwan remains the only country in Asia that has legalised same-sex marriage.
I spoke to Arora and Khanna the night before the judgement, when they were trying not to doomscroll, holding each other up and distracting themselves with a kurkure bhindi dinner, Arora’s favourite. They had just finished a call with two co-petitioners. One of the women at least had already visualised a more equal world, one where they would get married immediately.
“Tomorrow will be better than today, the situation can’t get worse,” Arora said.
Yet in some ways it felt like it had become a more uphill battle. The court asked the government to constitute a committee (that ultimate Indian fallback) to examine the rights and benefits which can be given to queer couples. On the issue of adoption, two of the five judges on the constitutional bench held that queer couples had the right to adopt. But Justices S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha disagreed and hence the existing adoption regulations which exclude queer and unmarried couples will remain.
The court told a country whose citizens and institutions freely discriminate that it should not discriminate against the queer community.
The women said their decision to go public had changed a lot of things in their lives. “It just made it easier and more effortless to talk about it. You either know this about us already or you can go read about us. We no longer had to worry in every forum whether we should tell them or not,” said Khanna. “We no longer had to constantly decide to come out or not. Coming out is not a one-time thing like it’s made out to be.” Arora said she stopped holding back her queerness.
They took inspiration from related judgements such as those by Justice N Anand Venkatesh from the Madras High Court who, as The Print put it, has “singlehandedly managed to make Tamil Nadu a more LGBTQIA+ friendly place”. Friends and family supported them unconditionally. Young people flooded their DMs on social media. Recently, Khanna was called to speak to primary school teachers about “how early these conversations need to happen”.
Arora said they found meaning beyond their everyday lives. “It changed what I felt I could do with my life. As ordinary citizens if we could do this and reach the Supreme Court regardless of the outcome, just the fact that a five-judge constitutional bench is hearing you and the world watching the livestream, it gives you a sense of possibility of what an ordinary person can do,” she said.
“I realised we are only small part of a very big movement that has been running for so long,” Arora added. I know that will give her and others the courage and strength to continue this fight.
After the verdict, Arora said it was hard to speak, but she sent me a poem that expressed how she felt.
Here’s an excerpt:
We. the people, who know
Disappointment as a
preamble to resilience
We. the people, who feel
braver after being vulnerable
We. the people, who are
queer and 'non heterosexual'
Will come back from today…
We, the people, will learn to
claim space and not just
wait for an invitation
Priya Ramani is a Bengaluru-based journalist and is on the editorial board of Article-14.com.
