A Marriage Equality Diary And A Dream To Change India

And then the top court dealt a deadly blow to the equal rights battle, ruling 5-0 against marriage equality. It voted 3-2 against allowing queer and unmarried couples to adopt.

In the time since Arora and Khanna filed their petition, at least six countries embraced marriage equality. After nationwide discussion and education, Cubans voted to approve a Family Code that also allowed same-sex couples to marry and adopt. The Swiss Parliament passed marriage equality legislation after 64% of Swiss people said they supported it. The Czech Republic, where change is underway, is likely to go next. Taiwan remains the only country in Asia that has legalised same-sex marriage.

I spoke to Arora and Khanna the night before the judgement, when they were trying not to doomscroll, holding each other up and distracting themselves with a kurkure bhindi dinner, Arora’s favourite. They had just finished a call with two co-petitioners. One of the women at least had already visualised a more equal world, one where they would get married immediately.

“Tomorrow will be better than today, the situation can’t get worse,” Arora said.

Yet in some ways it felt like it had become a more uphill battle. The court asked the government to constitute a committee (that ultimate Indian fallback) to examine the rights and benefits which can be given to queer couples. On the issue of adoption, two of the five judges on the constitutional bench held that queer couples had the right to adopt. But Justices S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha disagreed and hence the existing adoption regulations which exclude queer and unmarried couples will remain.