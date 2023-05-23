A Brief History Of The Rs 2,000 Note

There is a reason why the announcement of the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday sparked talk of another demonetisation by the government.

Its introduction, announced in the same Nov. 8, 2016 speech that announced the withdrawal of the older Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, inextricably linked the public memory of the Rs 2,000 with the currency cancellation that eventually turned into demonetisation.

The press release and circular by the RBI have been at pains to use the word ‘withdrawal’ instead of cancellation, but the semantics have been missed by most. The central bank has tried to explain its decision and given a four-month timeline up to September 30, 2023, for the exchange or deposit of these Rs 2,000 notes. Most importantly, it has been said that these notes will continue to remain legal tender.

However, it has also asked banks not to issue Rs 2,000 to the general public, with immediate effect.

But regardless of what the RBI’s intent and nuance in communication are, the scars of the sudden 2016 demonetisation exercise remain fresh in the minds of most. The WhatsApp groups were immediately spewing out erroneous messages that this was another demonetisation exercise. Rumours abounded about how the government was set to track who was making these deposits, as this would act as proof of black money.

Almost immediately, many shops and establishments began putting up boards refusing to accept Rs 2,000 notes.

The fact that the government and the RBI, through their social media and press handles, tried to explain that this currency withdrawal was not going to affect the legal status of these notes as tender was not enough to quell the rumours.

After all, a currency note is a mere piece of paper that acquires its value on the basis of the guarantee that it bears from the government, with the signature of the RBI governor assuring that it carries value worth a certain amount as currency.

When that very RBI issues a press release heralding the withdrawal of a currency note, no matter what the semantics, the public immediately loses faith in transacting with that note. Nobody wants to take the risk of seeing their hard-earned money lose value simply because the note is now out of circulation.

So much so that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has had to speak to the public via the media to quell concerns about the timeline of the currency withdrawal and the legal tender status and reassure people that genuine issues will be addressed.