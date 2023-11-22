A Breather For Journalism From The Most Unexpected Place

Journalism’s recent highs are terrifying too. Half a dozen countries have introduced bills to curb press freedom in recent months. At least 50 journalists have already been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza. Some 363 reporters were in jail across the world as of Dec. 1, 2022. CPJ said this figure overtook the previous year’s record by 20%, “another grim milestone in a deteriorating media landscape”. In case you are wondering, Iran, China, Myanmar, Turkey, and Belarus were the worst offenders. India, which has slipped from 140 in 2014 to 161 out of 180 in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index has its own bag of tricks to spread panic among independent journalists ahead of the 2024 general election.

These days journalism awards juries, in addition to looking at a candidate's quality of reportage and how relentless they are in the pursuit of truth, also look at whether they are under attack from their governments, a juror on two award committees told me.

In the post-truth world it is incredibly easy for authoritarian governments to declare that the independent news you are reporting is fake and that you are in fact working against the interests of your country and endangering national security. For every fact, there is a counter fact, brewed lovingly in the cauldron of a Twitter troll.

“The Internet was supposed to liberate us from gatekeepers; and, indeed, information now comes at us from all possible sources, all with equal credibility,” Francis Fukuyama wrote in 2016. “There is no reason to think that good information will win out over bad information.”

So, when the J&K High Court, in rapid succession, granted bail to editor Fahad Shah and quashed the detention of trainee journalist Sajad Gul (both journalists have been in jail for around two years, with charges filed under the most draconian of criminal laws and the flimsiest of pretences), press freedom trackers across the world must have rubbed their eyes in disbelief.

In Kashmir, journalism has been under relentless attack in recent years—the region is largely responsible for our plunging press freedom rating. Raids, arrests and intimidation have bludgeoned the last vestiges of independent reporting; a new media policy censored and criminalised journalism that didn’t toe the line; there was even a pro-government camp led coup at the local press club. In such a place, there miraculously existed a court that understood how the profession worked.

The prosecution produced several articles published on Shah’s website The Kashmirwalla, whose website and social media handles were blocked by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in August, to supposedly demonstrate that the founder-editor was “inciting the local populace”.

The court examined them and saw them as they actually were: modern-day artefacts of record. It said they merely reported what was happening in Kashmir. About one article that reproduced the last words of a militant to his family, the court said that “the Appellant neither endorses the sentiments of the militant and neither does it glorify the militant. There is no incitement to violence in the article either… None of the articles either espouse violence against the State or the government agencies but they do report instances of violence and the opinion of others which is in the quotations.”

Dismissing the prosecution’s argument that the publication of a 2011 article was a terrorist attack on India, the court said that, “If this argument is accepted, it would literally turn criminal law on its head.”

“It would mean that any criticism of the central government can be described as a terrorist act because the honour of India is its incorporeal property. The legislature would have to make the act of expressing, in any manner whatsoever, a disparaging thought of India, a specific offence. The average Indian in the street who must suffer the consequences must be made well aware beforehand that his negative opinion of India, expressed in words or in writing or any other form giving permanence, could visit him with severe sanction.”

It was not enough to refer to a journalist as a “negative critic” of the government or accuse him of “spreading false and fake narrative”, the court reasoned in the case of Sajad Gul's arrest.

A February report in Columbia Journalism Review summed up the crisis in journalism: “Certain facts are not in dispute: Over the decade press freedom has declined precipitously. More journalists are in jail today than at any point in recent history… The decline in press freedom has correlated with the ‘democratic recession’ documented in numerous indices, and the rollback in political freedom worldwide.”

But if a court in Kashmir can speak up for journalists and journalism, surely there is at least a glimmer of hope for a profession that’s under siege across the world.