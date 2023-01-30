It’s Still Worth Funding a Better Covid Vaccine

Attracting funding is made harder by a murky path to market for next-generation vaccines. Researchers complain that the FDA hasn’t offered a clear framework for running trials for newer shots or nasal sprays. Those guidelines, if they ever arrive, will likely require companies to show a newer product is as good as or better than the current mRNA shots, but perhaps also demonstrate they offer better variant coverage, are more durable, or can prevent transmission. All of that will likely require large, complex trials — ones that might be even more expensive and take far longer to run than the ones that got us the current vaccines.