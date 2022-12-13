Infinite Light: Scale And Size Illustrate Paresh Maity's Latest Art Exhibition

Art, they say, is an opportunity to reinvent one's world. It provokes empathy in some onlookers, joy in others, and catharsis in a few. In senior artist Paresh Maity's latest retrospective exhibition, titled Infinite Light, the objective is all of the above plus one.

Given that he's talked in the past about wanting to move away from smaller pieces and works, it's apt that Infinite Light, Maity's largest solo exhibition, covers at least three decades. The driving force is scale and size.

The paintings created by Maity are large, running the length of over a dozen feet, and deeper in both theme and context than some of his earlier works. The sculptures and installations, which are over 30-feet tall and over 20-feet in length, include metallic trees, cubist figures and a gigantic bull made of brass bells. All fall in line with that effort.

They also weigh thousands of kilograms, and the curious mind is intrigued by the effort that has gone into them, not only the construction and creation at scale but also the logistics of presenting them to an audience.

Infinite Light, then, may well be construed as a streak of temerity in Maity's exhibitions as he challenges limitations that play out when it comes to how large art can get in the Indian context. "This exhibition is all about scale," he said. There's no debate there.