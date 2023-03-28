Five Last-Minute Tax Saving Investments Before March 31

The financial year 2022–23 is coming to a close, and for all those who still have some action to be taken on their investment and financial fronts, there is not much time left to complete the process.

Instead of waiting until the last day and having to rush to meet the deadline with an element of tension, it is better to put the matter aside earlier. There are some tax-related details and even non-tax-related steps that will help in the overall planning process.

Here are five such areas that can turn out to be beneficial.