CPI Inflation Eases To 11-Month Low Of 5.88% In November
Inflation in food and beverages was at 5.07%, against 7.04% in October.
Retail inflation fell below the central bank's upper band of 6% for the first time since December last year.
The Consumer Price Index inflation eased to 5.88% in November, compared to 6.77% in October, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, on Monday.
A Bloomberg poll of 32 economists had estimated a reading of 6.35%.
To quell inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee has raised the policy repo rate to 6.25% so far.
Inflation Internals
Cereal prices rose 12.96% annually in November, compared to 12.08% in October.
Inflation in meat and fish was at 3.87%, compared to 3.08% last month.
Inflation in milk was at 8.16%, compared with 7.69% in the previous month.
Inflation in oils and fats was at -0.63%, against -2.15% in October.
Vegetable prices fell by 8.08% over a year earlier, compared with 7.77% in the previous month.
Pulses inflation was at 3.15%, compared with 2.78% in the preceding month.
Clothing and footwear inflation was at 9.83%, against 10.16% a month ago.
Housing inflation stood at 4.57%, compared with 4.58% in November.
Fuel and light inflation stood at 10.62%, against 9.93% in November.