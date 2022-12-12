CPI Inflation Eases To 11-Month Low Of 5.88% In November

Retail inflation fell below the central bank's upper band of 6% for the first time since December last year.

The Consumer Price Index inflation eased to 5.88% in November, compared to 6.77% in October, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, on Monday.

A Bloomberg poll of 32 economists had estimated a reading of 6.35%.

Inflation in food and beverages was at 5.07%, against 7.04% in October.

To quell inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee has raised the policy repo rate to 6.25% so far.