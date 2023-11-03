YSR Telangana Party Not To Contest Assembly Polls, To Support Congress

The YSR Telangana Party will not contest the Nov. 30 assembly polls in the state and would support opposition Congress, YSRTP president YS Sharmila said on Friday.
Sharmila, daughter of late chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, announced supporting Congress to end the "corrupt and anti-people rule" of BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
She said she would not like to stand as a hurdle by splitting the anti-government votes, when there is a possibility of a regime change in the state.