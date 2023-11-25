Yellow Alert For Mumbai During November 25-27, says IMD; Thunderstorm Likely In Maharashtra
IMD predicts light to moderate rains accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Maharashtra
Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai districts in Maharashtra are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, RMC Mumbai. The districts have been put under a yellow alert for November 25 and 26. Rainfall accompanied by thundershowers are expected in Mumbai and adjoining areas for the next few days. As per IMD, “A fresh Western Disturbance will approach northwest India as an upper-level trough extending up to east-central Arabian Sea off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts on 25th and 26th November. As a result, the above trough in mid-latitude westerlies in middle and upper tropospheric levels will interact with a lower level trough in easterlies."
Parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience light to moderate rains from November 25 to November 27 due to strong moisture-laden easterly winds, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
At many places rainfall will be accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada, and Goa during November 24 to November 27 with maximum activity on November 26, 2023.
Heads up, #Marathwada! An alert is issued for isolated heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.6 mm) along with hailstorm on November 26th. Take necessary precautions and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/IVtsQOxALM— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2023
Stay alert ð¢Madhya #Maharashtra! There is an Orange Alert issued for heavy rainfall and hailstorm on November 26th. Make sure to stay prepared and safe at all times! pic.twitter.com/INxyccVIUw— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2023
Impact and Action Suggested
Due to isolated thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds and hailstorm on November 26, IMD has advised the following:
Impact expected
Strong wind/hail may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.
Hail may injure people and cattle at open places.
Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds.
Minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts.
Loose objects may fly.
Action suggested
Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible.
Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.
Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.
Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.
Immediately get out of water bodies.
Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.
Advice to Fishermen
Fishermen are advised not to venture into South Andaman Sea on November 26 and 27 and over Southeast Bay of Bengal on November 27, 2023.
Thunderstorm in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & south Rajasthan
Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with hail at isolated places over south Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh during November 26-27 is expected.
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Rajasthan, Gujarat and over southwest Madhya Pradesh on November 26-27 is expected.
Light rainfall at isolated places also likely over Western Himalayan Region and plains of Northwest India during November 26-28 is expected.
Heads up, West #MadhyaPradesh! ð©ï¸â¡ï¸— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2023
ð§ï¸Isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms are expected on November 26th. Stay alert and keep yourselves safe. ð¦ï¸ pic.twitter.com/N9bhdVgkCF