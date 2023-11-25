Yellow Alert For Mumbai During November 25-27, says IMD; Thunderstorm Likely In Maharashtra

Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai districts in Maharashtra are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, RMC Mumbai. The districts have been put under a yellow alert for November 25 and 26. Rainfall accompanied by thundershowers are expected in Mumbai and adjoining areas for the next few days. As per IMD, “A fresh Western Disturbance will approach northwest India as an upper-level trough extending up to east-central Arabian Sea off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts on 25th and 26th November. As a result, the above trough in mid-latitude westerlies in middle and upper tropospheric levels will interact with a lower level trough in easterlies."