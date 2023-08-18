World's Highest Motorable Road: BRO Begins Construction Of Likaru-Migla-Fukche Road In Ladakh

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced the construction of the world's highest motorable road, the Likaru-Migla-Fukche road close to Hanle in Eastern Ladakh.

The construction started on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, which was celebrated on Tuesday.

Umling La, built by BRO itself is presently the highest motorable pass in the world at 19,024 feet.

The organisation said that it is on the verge of beating its own world record.

This strategically important road will provide an axis connecting Hanle to CDFD road at Fukche.

"The road will pass through Migla which is at 19,400 feet and thus once constructed will be the World's Highest Motorable Road and surpass our very own Umling La," the Borders Road Organisation said.