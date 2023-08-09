World Lion Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
Celebrate World Lion Day on August 10 by learning about these majestic creatures, visiting a local zoo or wildlife sanctuary
World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 every year. It is a day dedicated to the majestic king of the jungle and aims to raise awareness of the beautiful and big cat species. The day is observed on a global scale to raise awareness about their declining population.
Lions are majestic.— WildEarth (@WildEarth) August 7, 2023
Lions are fierce.
Lions are powerful!
Join us as we celebrate World Lion Day with an epic Lion Fest. #wildearth #Lions #WorldLionDay pic.twitter.com/03Zxnj38hc
World Lion Day 2023: History
The history of World Lion Day started in 2013 when two filmmakers, Dereck and Beverly Joubert, founded the Big Cat Initiative, a global campaign to shine a light on the critical issues facing the planet's lion populations. Recognising that lions were facing a potential crisis, they sought to alert the world to the plight of these big cats. They realised that there was a decline in their numbers, with habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, poaching, and disease among the threats faced.
1 Day to go! #WorldLionDay#ProPlanetPeople#MissionLiFE pic.twitter.com/sNSbSSndfT— MoEF&CC (@moefcc) August 9, 2023
World Lion Day 2023: Significance
Lions havе a significant cultural impact worldwidе. Thеy are oftеn associated with strength, courage, and royalty. World Lion Day is an opportunity to cеlеbratе thеsе majеstic crеaturеs and rеcognise thеir importancе in various cultures and ecosystems. Thе number of lions has significantly decreased ovеr thе past few decades, and thеy'rе now classified as a 'Vulnеrablе' spеciеs. World Lion Day helps in drawing attention to thе challеngеs they facе, including habitat loss, human-wildlifе conflict, and poaching.
This day encourages govеrnmеnts, NGOs, and individuals to take steps towards protecting lions. It promotes thе importancе of maintaining a healthy ecosystem, as lions play a crucial role in balancing thе food chain.
Tomorrow marks Lion Day, a time to honour the kings & queens of the savannah! ð¦ Sadly, itâs also a time to acknowledge some hard hitting facts about their reign. Did you know that since 1970, Africa has lost 75% of its lions? ð#ProtectOurLions #LionDay #Lions #WildAfricaFund pic.twitter.com/ux1LQ7WAf0— Wild Africa Fund (@WildAfricaFund) August 9, 2023
World Lion Day 2023: How To Celebrate
Here are some ways on how you can celebrate World Lion Day:
Read a book or watch a documentary about lions. Visit a zoo or wildlife sanctuary that has lions. Learn about the threats that lions face and what you can do to help.
There are many ways to volunteer your time to help lions. You can help with fundraising, education, or even hands-on conservation work.
Share information about World Lion Day on social media. Talk to your friends and family about the importance of lion conservation.
Give a shoutout on social media. Change your social media profile picture to a lion. This is a simple way to show your support for lions and raise awareness about World Lion Day.
Get together with friends and family to raise money for a lion conservation organisation. You could have a bake sale, car wash, or even a lion-themed costume party.