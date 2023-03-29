World Bank Okays $363 Million Loan To Karnataka For Rural Water Supply Programme

The World Bank's Executive Board of Directors have approved a $363 million (Rs 2,988.14 crore) loan to Karnataka to provide clean drinking water supply to two million rural households in the state through a piped water connection in their homes.

Almost 77% of Karnataka state is spread across arid or semi-arid region which is vulnerable to climate-change-related variable rainfall. This causes droughts and floods while depleting the groundwater and deteriorating water quality, a World Bank statement said on Wednesday.

"The Karnataka Sustainable Rural Water Supply Program will support the Government of Karnataka's ambition to provide functioning tap water connections to every rural household in the state," the statement said. This will include developing a drinking water distribution network and installing water meters in rural households which will benefit around 10 million people across all 31 districts in the state, it added.