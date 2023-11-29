Words Of Dead Brother Held Together Lakhimpur Labourer Stuck In Silkyara Tunnel

"The first time I spoke to my father, I told him that I would return for sure and asked him to take care of my mother," said Chauhan, who lost his brother in an accident last year.

"My brother was more sincere and caring than me. He always used to say 'Who will care about our parents if not us.' His words echoed in my mind often. I also set a picture of my parents as the wallpaper on my phone and used to see it several times during the day. It helped me not lose hope," he said.