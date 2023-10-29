Women's Participation In India's Workforce Rose To 37% In FY23: Education Minister

BQPrimeNationWomen's Participation In India's Workforce Rose To 37% In FY23: Education Minister
The minister underscored the importance of re-skilling and up-skilling working women, to help them adapt to changing technologies.

29 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Source: X account of Education Ministry)</p></div>
The participation of women in the country's workforce increased to 37% in the 2022-23 fiscal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Speaking at the 'Rozgar Mela' in Bhubaneshwar, Pradhan said the figure was 23% in 2017-18.

"There has been balanced growth in society, as there has been a rise in women's participation in the workforce," he said, noting that women are more hardworking than men.

The Narendra Modi government's women-focused schemes have helped in raising the participation of women in the workforce, Pradhan said on Saturday.

The Centre has been giving priority to women in policy-making and leadership roles, he said.

The minister also underscored the importance of re-skilling and up-skilling working women, to help them adapt to changing technologies.

The rate of unemployment in the country has come down to 3.7% in 2022-23 from 6% in 2017-18, he said.

At the programme, Pradhan distributed appointment letters of different central organisations to 172 people.

