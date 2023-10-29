Women's Participation In India's Workforce Rose To 37% In FY23: Education Minister

Speaking at the 'Rozgar Mela' in Bhubaneshwar, Pradhan said the figure was 23% in 2017-18.

"There has been balanced growth in society, as there has been a rise in women's participation in the workforce," he said, noting that women are more hardworking than men.

The Narendra Modi government's women-focused schemes have helped in raising the participation of women in the workforce, Pradhan said on Saturday.