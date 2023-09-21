How Modi's Plan To Boost Women Politicians Will Shake Up India

The aim is to balance the heavily skewed gender imbalance within the country’s political system. In 2022, only 15% of the seats in the parliament were held by women, the lowest among the Group of 20 leading economies. Modi, who has positioned himself as a champion for women since coming to power in 2014, is not just hoping to increase equality and representation in Indian democracy, but to also shore up female support ahead of five state elections due this year, as well as the national vote in 2024.