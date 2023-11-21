Who Was SS Badrinath? Founder Of Chennai’s Sankara Nethralaya Dies At 83

Dr Sengamedu Srinivasa Badrinath was born on February 24, 1940 in Triplicane, Chennai.

His father, Sri S. V. Srinivasa Rao, was employed in the Madras Government Service as an Engineer in Public Works and Food production department. His mother, Lakshmi Devi, was the daughter of a leading advocate from Nerur, Tamilnadu.

Badrinath was the youngest of seven siblings. He lost both his parents while still in his teens and completed his medical studies from the life insurance policy money obtained following the death of his father.