Who Was N Valarmathi? The Voice Behind Many ISRO Launch Countdowns Passes Away

ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, the voice behind many Indian Space Research Organisation's launch countdowns has passed away.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday condoled her demise in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, a former director at ISRO in a X post said that Chandrayan 3 was Valarmathi's final countdown announcement.

"The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!" he wrote.

News agency ANI quoting ISRO PRO reported that Valarmathi passed away at a private hospital in Chennai due to cardiac arrest.

"She was a part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre where she used to announce the countdown on all launches," ISRO PRO said.