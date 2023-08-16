Who Was Bindeshwar Pathak? Know About The 'Toilet Man Of India' Who Passed Away On August 15

In 1970, Bindeshwar Pathak laid the foundation for what would go on to become one of the most influential social organisations in India: Sulabh International. The mission of Sulabh was clear: to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, non-conventional sources of energy, waste management, and social reforms through education.

The most groundbreaking initiative under Sulabh's banner was the introduction of the Sulabh Shauchalaya (Sulabh Toilets). These were low-cost, twin-pit, pour-flush compost toilets that were technically appropriate, socio-culturally acceptable, and economically affordable. The design was simple, required minimal maintenance, and was easily replicable across the country. These toilets not only provided a hygienic alternative to the then-prevalent unsanitary practices but also played a pivotal role in putting an end to the demeaning practice of manual scavenging.

Sulabh also addressed the rehabilitation of former manual scavengers. Pathak's organisation offered vocational training, providing women, in particular, with skills like beauty training, tailoring, and food processing, thereby giving them an opportunity to lead a life of dignity.