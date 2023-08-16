Who Was Bindeshwar Pathak? Know About The 'Toilet Man Of India' Who Passed Away On August 15
In 1970, Pathak laid the foundation for what would go on to become one of the most influential social organisations in India.
Founder of Sulabh Sanitation, Social Reform and Human Rights movement Bindeshwar Pathak passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest in New Delhi. He was 80.
In a statement, Sulabh International Social Service Organisation said, "He complained of uneasiness in the midst of Independence Day celebration at Sulabh campus, Palam-Dabri Road, New Delhi."
Pathak's mortal remains were brought to the Sulabh campus on August 16, 2023, and the time for paying homage for general public was scheduled between 7:00 am and 9:30 am. The cremation took place at Lodhi Road Crematorium at 11:00 am.
Bindeshwar Pathak's early life and family
Bindeshwar Pathak was born in Hajipur, Bihar on April 2, 1943. He graduated in Sociology in 1964 from the Banaras Hindu University and got his master's degree in 1980 and his PhD in 1985, from the University of Patna. Pathak is a writer and speaker. Pathak has authored several books and The Road to Freedom is the most popular. He is is survived by his wife Amola, and two daughters and a son.
Bindeshwar Pathak's initiative Sulabh International
In 1970, Bindeshwar Pathak laid the foundation for what would go on to become one of the most influential social organisations in India: Sulabh International. The mission of Sulabh was clear: to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, non-conventional sources of energy, waste management, and social reforms through education.
The most groundbreaking initiative under Sulabh's banner was the introduction of the Sulabh Shauchalaya (Sulabh Toilets). These were low-cost, twin-pit, pour-flush compost toilets that were technically appropriate, socio-culturally acceptable, and economically affordable. The design was simple, required minimal maintenance, and was easily replicable across the country. These toilets not only provided a hygienic alternative to the then-prevalent unsanitary practices but also played a pivotal role in putting an end to the demeaning practice of manual scavenging.
Sulabh also addressed the rehabilitation of former manual scavengers. Pathak's organisation offered vocational training, providing women, in particular, with skills like beauty training, tailoring, and food processing, thereby giving them an opportunity to lead a life of dignity.
Bindeshwar Pathak's recognition
Bindeshwar Pathak was honoured with numerous awards both nationally and internationally. Some of the most prestigious accolades include the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, and the Stockholm Water Prize, often referred to as the "Nobel Prize for Water". In April 2016, Bill De Blasio, Mayor of New York City, declared 14 April 2016 as Bindeshwar Pathak Day.
The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2023
Bindeshwar Pathak's legacy is not just in the infrastructure he helped build, but in the change of mindset he fostered. His work is a testament to the power of grassroots activism and how localised, context-specific solutions can bring about monumental societal change. In the face of deep-rooted caste prejudices and bureaucratic challenges, Pathak's perseverance ensured that sanitation was no longer a privilege but a basic right.