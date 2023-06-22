Who Is Sylvester daCunha? Man Behind Amul Girl Passes Away

Advertising industry veteran Sylvester daCunha who created the iconic 'Amul Girl' campaign passed away on June 20, 2023. He was 80. Sylvester daCunha was the brain behind the 'Utterly Butterly' campaign for Amul and the one who introduced the 'Amul Girl' to the world in 1966.

Jayent Mehta, managing director of GCMMF (Amul) shared the news of his sad demise on Twitter.

He wrote - 'Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications last night at Mumbai A doyen of Indian advertising industry who was associated with Amul since 1960s. The Amul family joins in mourning this sad loss @RahuldaCunha ॐ Shanti'