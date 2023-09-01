Who Is R. Ravi Kannan? Know About Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Who Is Providing Cancer Treatment For Poor

Surgical oncologist R. Ravi Kannan, Director of the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (CCHRC) in Assam on Thursday was presented the the state's first Ramon Magsaysay award. He said the award belongs to all the people who have joined hands to make the lives of those suffering from cancer better.

Kannan was announced as the distinguished recipient of the 'Hero For Holistic Healthcare' award on the 65th anniversary of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation.