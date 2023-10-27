White House Commission Recommends EAD At Early Stage Of Green Card Application Process

According to it, the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (DHS USCIS) should grant employment authorisation documents (EADs) and travel documents to individuals who have approved I-140 employment-based visa petitions in the EB-1, EB-2, EB-3 categories, who have been waiting in the visa backlog for five or more years, regardless of whether they have filed applications for adjustment of status.