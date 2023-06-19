When Is Yoga Day 2023? Know The Date, Theme, History, And Significance Of International Yoga Day
The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.
International Yoga Day 2023 will be celebrated this week worldwide to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.
June 21 was declared as the International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 2014.
The proposal was first introduced by PM Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.”
Since then, Yoga Day is celebrated across the globe annually. This year, the world will celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day. Here is all you need to know
When Is International Yoga Day 2023?
International Yoga Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 21.
International Yoga Day Theme 2023
The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. According to PM Modi, this expresses the spirit of Yoga that unites and takes us together.
As we gear up for the #InternationalDayofYoga2023, Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi encourages the masses to celebrate the ancient practice of yoga for metal and physical well-being of all, keeping with this year's theme #YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakam @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ud0pW7Jpeo— Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 2, 2023
International Yoga Day History
Recognizing Yoga's universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.
The resolution notes “the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health.”
In this regard, the World Health Organization has also urged its member states to help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is among the top ten leading causes of death worldwide, and a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.
Significance Of International Yoga Day
The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.
According to the United Nations, yoga is more than a physical activity. In the words of one of its most famous practitioners, the late B. K. S. Iyengar, “Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life and endows skill in the performance of one’s actions.”
Yoga Day Celebrations 2023
This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.
VIDEO | Preparations underway for International Yoga Day event at the North Lawn of the United Nations headquarters in New York City ahead of PM Modi's Yoga session on June 21. pic.twitter.com/yja5fmTwf1— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2023
I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/OG8NZEBtau— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2023