When Is Yoga Day 2023? Know The Date, Theme, History, And Significance Of International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day 2023 will be celebrated this week worldwide to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

June 21 was declared as the International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 2014.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first introduced by PM Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.”

Since then, Yoga Day is celebrated across the globe annually. This year, the world will celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day. Here is all you need to know