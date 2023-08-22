When Is Raksha Bandhan 2023? Know Date, Auspicious Time, Significance, Rituals

Raksha Bandhan is a popular and traditional Hindu festival celebrated around the country. It celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is not necessarily limited to real siblings but is also celebrated widely between cousins, soul brothers & sisters as well as adopted brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan emphasises the importance of the bond between siblings and encourages love, care, and protection among all family members.

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi Purnima or Rakhi is a festival where sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi on their brother's wrists which symbolizes affection and prayer for well-being. Brothers promise to protect and cherish their sisters and also shower them with gifts.

Raksha Bandhan festival is observed on the full moon day of Shravan, usually in August.