When Is Raksha Bandhan 2023? Know Date, Auspicious Time, Significance, Rituals
Here's everything you need to know about the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan is a popular and traditional Hindu festival celebrated around the country. It celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.
The festival of Raksha Bandhan is not necessarily limited to real siblings but is also celebrated widely between cousins, soul brothers & sisters as well as adopted brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan emphasises the importance of the bond between siblings and encourages love, care, and protection among all family members.
Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi Purnima or Rakhi is a festival where sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi on their brother's wrists which symbolizes affection and prayer for well-being. Brothers promise to protect and cherish their sisters and also shower them with gifts.
Raksha Bandhan festival is observed on the full moon day of Shravan, usually in August.
When is Raksha Bandhan in 2023?
This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.
Raksha Bandhan Muhurat 2023
According to Hindu Calendar and Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi or Full Moon starts at 10:58 AM on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, and continues till 7:05 AM on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023.
However, Bhadra is also occuring on the same day and will end at 9:01 PM. It means the auspicious timing of tying Rakhi will start only after 9:01 PM on August 30. But those who cannot tie the rakhi after 9:01 PM can then observe the Rakhi tying ceremony the next day i.e. on August 31, 2023, before 7.05 AM, because the full moon date ends at this time.
Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time – 9:01 PM on August 30.
Raksha Bandhan Muhurat – after 9:01 PM on August 30 till 7:05 AM on August 31.
Purnima Tithi Begins – 10:58 AM on August 30, 2023.
Purnima Tithi Ends – 7:05 AM on August 31, 2023.
Raksha Bandhan Significance And Ritual
Raksha Bandhan is a revered festivity in India. It includes a ceremonial practice called 'pooja vidhi'. The pooja vidhi starts with arranging a pooja thali. The thali holds an oil lamp, vermilion powder, rice grains, sweets, and rakhi. Sisters begin the ritual by performing an Aarti.
They wave the lamp in circular motions before their brothers and apply a tilak of roli on their foreheads. Then, they tie the rakhi around their brothers' wrists and pray for their prosperity and well-being. In return, brothers give a gift to their sisters, showing their affection and promise of protection. The pooja vidhi creates a spiritual atmosphere, strengthening the bond between siblings and emphasizing the importance of Raksha Bandhan as a celebration of love and protection.