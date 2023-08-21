When Is Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon? Check Date, Time, And Other Details

India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon this week.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday released images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera.

This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre, a major research and development centre of ISRO.

The Indian space agency on Sunday said it has successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module. ISRO also said that the lander module would undergo internal checks ahead of the planned soft landing.