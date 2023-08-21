When Is Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon? Check Date, Time, And Other Details
The ISRO on Sunday revealed the exact date and time for Chandrayaan-3's expected touchdown on the surface of the Moon.
India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon this week.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday released images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera.
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre, a major research and development centre of ISRO.
The Indian space agency on Sunday said it has successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module. ISRO also said that the lander module would undergo internal checks ahead of the planned soft landing.
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO
The ISRO on Sunday also revealed the exact date and time for Chandrayaan-3's expected touch down on the surface of the Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Date And Time
India's Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Place
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander will land in the South Polar region of the Moon on Wednesday.
How To Watch Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live?
The landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander can be watched live on:
ISRO's website at isro.gov.in
ISRO's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
DD National TV
BQ Prime's YouTube channel
WATCH Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Here On August 23
"India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration," ISRO said in a statement.
The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth, the space agency said.
"It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation," it added.
ISRO also invited all schools and educational institutions across India to play an active role in this historic event.
The space agency requested the institutions to actively publicise this event among the students and faculty and organize the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises.