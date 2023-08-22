What Is Vikram Lander? All You Need To Know About Chandrayaan 3's Lander
India will become the 4th country to master the technology of soft landing on moon after the US, China & erstwhile Soviet Union.
India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on Wednesday around 6:04 PM IST.
If all goes well, India will become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) will commence their descent to the lunar surface in ISRO's second attempt in four years.
If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touch down on September 7, 2019.
'...Vikram Will Make A Landing': ISRO Chief
Earlier this month, ISRO chairman S Somanath had said that Vikram, the lander of Chandrayaan-3, will be able to make a soft-landing on the Moon's surface on August 23 even if all the sensors and two of its engines do not work.
The entire design of the lander ‘Vikram’ has been made in a manner that makes sure that it would be able to handle failures, Somanath said during a talk on ‘Chandrayaan-3: Bharat’s Pride Space Mission’, hosted by the non-profit organisation Disha Bharat.
“If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That’s how it has been designed -- provided that the propulsion system works well,” Somanath said.
Let's take a detailed look into the Vikram Lander and its functions along with other details.
What is Vikram Lander?
As per the information on ISRO's website, Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), a Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Inter planetary missions.
The Vikram lander has been named after Vikram Sarabhai, regarded as the father of the Indian space programme
The Vikram lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.
The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of PM is to carry the LM from launch vehicle injection to the final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from PM.
Apart from this, the Propulsion Module also has one scientific payload as a value addition which will be operated post-separation of Lander Module.
Vikram's Mission Life
The mission life of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover is one lunar day (~14 Earth days). However, ISRO officials do not rule out the possibility of them coming to life for another lunar day.
Features Of Vikram Lander
To achieve Chandrayaan-3's mission objectives, several advanced technologies are present in Lander such as:
Altimeters: Laser & RF based Altimeters
Velocimeters: Laser Doppler Velocimeter & Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera
Inertial Measurement: Laser Gyro based Inertial referencing and Accelerometer package
Propulsion System: 800N Throttleable Liquid Engines, 58N attitude thrusters & Throttleable Engine Control Electronics
Navigation, Guidance & Control (NGC): Powered Descent Trajectory design and associate software elements
Hazard Detection and Avoidance: Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera and Processing Algorithm
Landing Leg Mechanism.
The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site, ISRO has said, adding that the powered descent -- to achieve soft-landing on the Moon's surface -- is expected to be initiated at around 5:45 pm on Wednesday.
According to PTI, the critical process of soft-landing has been dubbed by many including ISRO officials as '17 minutes of terror', with the entire process being autonomous when the lander has to fire its engines at the right times and altitudes, use the right amount of fuel, and scan of the lunar surface for any obstacles or hills or craters before finally touching down.
After checking all the parameters and deciding to land, ISRO will upload all the required commands from its Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu near Bengaluru, to the LM, a couple of hours before the scheduled time touchdown.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath had recently said the most critical part of the landing will be the process of reducing the velocity of the lander from 30km height to the final landing, and the ability to reorient the spacecraft from horizontal to vertical direction.
"This is the trick we have to play here," he said.
(With PTI inputs)