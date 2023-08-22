What Is Vikram Lander? All You Need To Know About Chandrayaan 3's Lander

India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on Wednesday around 6:04 PM IST.

If all goes well, India will become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) will commence their descent to the lunar surface in ISRO's second attempt in four years.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touch down on September 7, 2019.