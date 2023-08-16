What Is 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana'? Know Everything About New Central Sector Scheme
PM Modi announced the launch of the scheme from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday approved a new Central Sector Scheme 'PM Vishwakarma' with a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years (FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28).
The scheme is planned to benefit individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship.
"The scheme aims to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya parampara or family-based practice of traditional skills by artisans and craftspeople working with their hands and tools," the government said in a statement.
"The scheme also aims at improving the quality, as well as the reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to ensure that the Vishwakarmas are integrated with the domestic and global value chains," it added.
PM Modi on 'Vishwakarma Yojana'
“In the days to come, we will launch a scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, benefiting individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship, particularly from the OBC community. Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers, and such families will be empowered through the ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’, which will begin with an allocation of around 13-15 thousand crore rupees”, the Prime Minister said.
'PM Vishwakarma' Scheme: Details
Under 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, the artisans and craftspeople will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, Credit Support upto Rs 1 lakh (First Tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (Second Tranche) with a concessional interest rate of 5%.
The Scheme will further provide Skill Upgradation, Toolkit Incentive, Incentive for Digital Transactions and Marketing Support.
According to the statement, eighteen traditional trades will be covered in the first instance under PM Vishwakarma.
These trades include:
Carpenter (Suthar)
Boat Maker
Armourer
Blacksmith (Lohar)
Hammer and Tool Kit Maker
Locksmith
Goldsmith (Sonar)
Potter (Kumhaar)
Sculptor (Moortikar, stone carver), Stone breaker
Cobbler(Charmkar)/ Shoesmith/Footwear artisan
Mason (Rajmistri)
Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver
Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional)
Barber (Naai)
Garland maker (Malakaar)
Washerman (Dhobi)
Tailor (Darzi)
Fishing Net Maker
"Under the scheme, there will be two types of skilling programmes -- Basic and Advanced and a stipend of Rs 500 per day will also be provided to beneficiaries while undergoing skills training," Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing the media on Cabinet decisions in New Delhi on Wednesday.
They will also get a support of up to Rs 15,000 to buy modern tools, he added. He said in the first year, five lakh families will be covered and a total of 30 lakh families will be covered over five years from FY24 to FY28.
(With PTI inputs)