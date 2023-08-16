What Is 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana'? Know Everything About New Central Sector Scheme

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday approved a new Central Sector Scheme 'PM Vishwakarma' with a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years (FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28).

PM Modi had announced the launch of the scheme from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

The scheme is planned to benefit individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship.

"The scheme aims to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya parampara or family-based practice of traditional skills by artisans and craftspeople working with their hands and tools," the government said in a statement.

"The scheme also aims at improving the quality, as well as the reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to ensure that the Vishwakarmas are integrated with the domestic and global value chains," it added.