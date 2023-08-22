What Is 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' Scheme? Know About The GST Reward Scheme Launching On September 1

The government is set to launch the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' scheme from September 1 in the states of Haryana, Assam, Gujarat & UTs of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu & Puducherry.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs said that this invoice incentive scheme will allows individuals to earn cash prizes on upload of GST Invoices.

"'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' is an Invoice Incentive Scheme which allows you to earn cash prizes on upload of GST invoices of your purchase," the tweet said.