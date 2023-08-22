What Is 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' Scheme? Know About The GST Reward Scheme Launching On September 1
Over 500 computerised lucky draws would be conducted every month where prize money could run into lakhs of rupees.
The government is set to launch the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' scheme from September 1 in the states of Haryana, Assam, Gujarat & UTs of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu & Puducherry.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs said that this invoice incentive scheme will allows individuals to earn cash prizes on upload of GST Invoices.
"'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' is an Invoice Incentive Scheme which allows you to earn cash prizes on upload of GST invoices of your purchase," the tweet said.
What Is Mera Bill Mera Adhikar Scheme?
Under the invoice incentivisation scheme, cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore monthly/quarterly could be given to individuals who upload invoices received from retailers or wholesalers on the app, two officials told PTI.
According to a tweet by CBIC dated August 19, the scheme will be introduced to encourage customers to demand an invoice.
The 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' mobile app will be available on both IOS and android platforms. The invoice uploaded on the app should have the GSTIN of the seller, invoice number, amount paid and tax amount.
An individual would be able to upload a maximum of 25 genuine invoices in a month on the app and the invoice should have a minimum purchase value of Rs 200, an official said.
Over 500 computerised lucky draws would be conducted every months where prize money could run into lakhs of rupees. Two lucky draws will be done in a quarter where the prize amount could be Rs 1 crore, officials said.
PTI reported that the scheme is conceptualised in a way so as to incentivise citizens and consumers to ask for genuine invoices from the seller when making business-to-consumer (B2C) purchase of goods or services, which are under the purview of GST.
The scheme is conceived so as to encourage tax compliant behaviour, in the B2C stage of the transactions, by consumers and businesses across India.
GST Network has developed a technology platform which will enable citizens to register themselves and upload invoices on a user-friendly mobile application and portal.
This scheme is expected to serve multiple objectives of incentivising and rewarding compliant behaviour by the consumers, encouraging tax compliant businesses, boosting consumer spending, and, checking tax evasion.
(With PTI inputs)