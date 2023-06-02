What Is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme? Know All About Indian Railway’s Scheme To Develop Train Stations

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw chaired a meeting of Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament for the Ministry of Railways on Thursday.

Two topics namely, Catering Services on Indian Railways, and Station Development on Indian Railways- Amrit Bharat Station Scheme were discussed in the meeting.

On the issue of catering services on Indian Railways, the members were told that approximately 1.8 crores passengers travel daily on Indian Railways and all efforts are being made to ensure provision and availability of adequate catering facilities in trains and stations for the travelling passengers.

The members were informed that 1275 railway stations will be taken up for upgradation/modernization under Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

According to an official statement, three stations viz: Rani Kamlapati in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Railway Station in Karnataka have been redeveloped/modernized so far.

"Based on the experience gained from these three stations, the Amrit Bharat Station scheme has been launched for development of stations on Indian Railways," the statement said. Let's take a look at the scheme in detail