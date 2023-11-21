What is Aadhaar PVC Card? Check Steps To Register For Aadhaar PVC Card
Get your Aadhaar PVC Card easily with these simple steps!
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) launched a service called Aadhaar PVC card which is a physical version of the Aadhaar electronic card (e-Aadhaar). Aadhaar PVC card has digitally signed QR code and photograph, which can be used for offline verification.
#AadhaarPVCCard— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 21, 2023
You can now order the #Aadhaar #PVC card, which is durable, attractive, and has the latest security features.
It's security features include a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, etc.
To order now, click: https://t.co/G06YuJkon1 pic.twitter.com/HcVj6kO0oM
What is Aadhaar PVC Card service?
Aadhaar PVC Card is a new service launched by UIDAI which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on PVC card by paying nominal charges. Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number.
The following are the security features of Aadhar PVC Card:
Secure QR Code
Hologram
Micro text
Ghost image
Issue Date & Print Date
Guilloche Pattern
Embossed Aadhaar Logo
The charges to be paid are Rs 50 which is inclusive of GST and speed post charges. Charges can be paid via:
Credit Card
Debit Card
Net Banking
UPI
PayTM
How To Raise Request for Aadhaar PVC Card with Registered Mobile Number?
These are the steps to raise request for Aadhaar PVC Card using registered mobile number:
Visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal https://www.uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in
Use your 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID.
Enter the security code Enter OTP received on registered mobile number. Click on the check box against Terms and Conditions.
Click on Submit Button to complete OTP verification.
A preview of the Aadhaar details will appear for verification
Click on Make payment.
You will be re-directed to Payment Gateway page with payment options as Credit/Debit Card, Net banking and UPI.
After successful payment, receipt will get generated having digital signature which can be downloaded.
The Service Request Number will be received via SMS.
Resident can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Card on Check Aadhaar Card Status.
#AadhaarPVCCard— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 16, 2023
You can order #Aadhaar #PVCcard, which is durable, secure, and convenient to carry in your wallet.
To order, click - https://t.co/G06YuJjQxt pic.twitter.com/AIQhGI4hxD
How To Raise Request for Aadhaar PVC Card with Non Registered Mobile Number/Alternate Number
These are the steps to raise request for Aadhaar PVC Card using non registered mobile number or alternate mobile number
Visit https://uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.
Click on Order Aadhaar PVC Card Service.
Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID.
Enter the security code Click on check box
“If you do not have a registered mobile number, please check in the box”.
Please enter Non-Registered / Alternate Mobile Number. Click on Send OTP Click on the check box against Terms and Conditions”
Click on “Submit” Button.
Click on “Make payment”.
You will be re-directed to Payment Gateway page with payment options as Credit/Debit Card, Net banking and UPI.
After successful payment, receipt will get generated having digital signature which can be downloaded by resident in PDF format.
Resident will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.
Resident can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Card on Check Aadhaar Card Status.