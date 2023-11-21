What is Aadhaar PVC Card? Check Steps To Register For Aadhaar PVC Card

Aadhaar PVC Card is a new service launched by UIDAI which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on PVC card by paying nominal charges. Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number.

The following are the security features of Aadhar PVC Card:

Secure QR Code

Hologram

Micro text

Ghost image

Issue Date & Print Date

Guilloche Pattern

Embossed Aadhaar Logo

The charges to be paid are Rs 50 which is inclusive of GST and speed post charges. Charges can be paid via: