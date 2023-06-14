Cyclone Biparjoy: What Do Red, Orange, Yellow, And Green Alerts By IMD Mean?

The red warning is the highest level of weather warning and indicates that extreme weather is expected. A red alert signifies that extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power. During a red alert, there's a significant risk of damage to life and property, and accordingly residents are advised to take immediate action to protect themselves.

From June 14 to June 15, a red warning has been issued for the following places in Gujarat. This red warning indicates that heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected.

Devbhoomi Dwarka

From June 15 to June 16, a red warning has been issued for the following places in Gujarat.

Devbhoomi Dwarka

Kutch

Jamnagar

From June 16 to June 17, a red warning has been issued for the following places in Gujarat.