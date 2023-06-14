Cyclone Biparjoy: What Do Red, Orange, Yellow, And Green Alerts By IMD Mean?
These are weather-related warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department signifying the severity of weather conditions.
Amidst the growing concern regarding the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Directorate of Information, Gujarat Government has shared IMD's colour alerts based on weather warnings.
The map of Gujarat state shows district-wise heavy rainfall warnings from June 14 to June 18. The map has been colour-coded with Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red colours with each colour defining the intensity of the rains along with warnings and actions that need to be taken.
Red Alert: Warning, Take Action
The red warning is the highest level of weather warning and indicates that extreme weather is expected. A red alert signifies that extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power. During a red alert, there's a significant risk of damage to life and property, and accordingly residents are advised to take immediate action to protect themselves.
From June 14 to June 15, a red warning has been issued for the following places in Gujarat. This red warning indicates that heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected.
Devbhoomi Dwarka
From June 15 to June 16, a red warning has been issued for the following places in Gujarat.
Devbhoomi Dwarka
Kutch
Jamnagar
From June 16 to June 17, a red warning has been issued for the following places in Gujarat.
Patan
Banaskantha
Orange Alert: Be Prepared
The orange alert is a step up from the yellow warning and step below from red alert, indicating that the weather could potentially worsen, causing disruption to plans and potentially posing a threat to life and property. Residents should be prepared for significant changes in weather conditions.
From June 14 to June 15, an orange warning has been issued for the following places in Gujarat. This orange warning indicates that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places.
Kutch
Morbi
Porbandar
Jamnagar
From June 15 to June 16, an orange alert has been issued for the following places in Gujarat.
Morbi
Rajkot
Porbandar
Junagadh
From June 16 to June 17, an orange alert has been issued for the following places in Gujarat.
Kutch
Morbi
Mehsana
Sabarkantha
From June 17 to June 18, an orange alert has been issued for the following places in Gujarat.
Banaskantha
Sabarkantha
Yellow Alert: Be Updated
A yellow warning signifies that residents need to stay updated about the potential severe weather. While the weather may not be a threat to the general population, people engaged in certain activities may be at potential risk. This yellow alert indicates that heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places.
Green Alert: No Action Required
This is the lowest level of alert and signifies that no severe weather conditions are expected. The green warning means that it is safe for residents to carry on with their regular activities.
From June 14 to June 18, yellow and green alerts have been issued for the following places in Gujarat.
Heavy Rainfall Warning for Gujarat State dated:- 14-06-2023
Cyclone Biparjoy Latest
As per the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it has issued a red message stating a cyclone warning for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts and will cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15 June as VSCS.
Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N & long 66.3E, about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15June as VSCS.