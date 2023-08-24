Weather Update: Uttarakhand, Himachal, Odisha & Other Places To Receive Heavy Rainfall For Next 2 Days
Check IMD's daily weather forecast and warnings here.
The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over northeast, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during the next 3 days and decrease thereafter.
IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next 2 days
The weather agency has said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over the rest parts of the country during next one week.
Monsoon Update: Check IMD's Weather Forecast
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh on August 24 and 25.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha from August 24 to 26 and Jharkhand on August 24 and 25.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar on August 24 and 25 and over Odisha on August 24.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on August 24.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over the region during the next 5 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam & Meghalaya from August 24 to 26 and over Arunachal Pradesh August 24 and 25.
No significant weather over rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.
Significant Weather Features
The western end of the Monsoon Trough lies to the north of its normal position and it is likely to remain so during the next 6-7 days. However the eastern end of the monsoon trough passes through Patna, Deoghar, Diamond Harbour and thence southeastwards to eastcentral Bay of Bengal.
An east-west trough runs from northeast Uttar Pradesh to east Assam in lower tropospheric levels.
The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long. 69°E to the north of Lat. 28°N.