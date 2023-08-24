BQPrimeNationWeather Update: Uttarakhand, Himachal, Odisha & Other Places To Receive Heavy Rainfall For Next 2 Days
Weather Update: Uttarakhand, Himachal, Odisha & Other Places To Receive Heavy Rainfall For Next 2 Days

Check IMD's daily weather forecast and warnings here.

24 Aug 2023, 6:32 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)</p></div>
(Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over northeast, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during the next 3 days and decrease thereafter.

IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next 2 days

The weather agency has said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over the rest parts of the country during next one week.

Monsoon Update: Check IMD's Weather Forecast 

Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh on August 24 and 25.

East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha from August 24 to 26 and Jharkhand on August 24 and 25.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar on August 24 and 25 and over Odisha on August 24.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on August 24.

Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over the region during the next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam & Meghalaya from August 24 to 26 and over Arunachal Pradesh August 24 and 25.

No significant weather over rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.

Significant Weather Features

  • The western end of the Monsoon Trough lies to the north of its normal position and it is likely to remain so during the next 6-7 days. However the eastern end of the monsoon trough passes through Patna, Deoghar, Diamond Harbour and thence southeastwards to eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

  • An east-west trough runs from northeast Uttar Pradesh to east Assam in lower tropospheric levels.

  • The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long. 69°E to the north of Lat. 28°N.

