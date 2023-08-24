Weather Update: Uttarakhand, Himachal, Odisha & Other Places To Receive Heavy Rainfall For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over northeast, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during the next 3 days and decrease thereafter.

IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next 2 days

The weather agency has said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over the rest parts of the country during next one week.