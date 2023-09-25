Weather Update: These Places In India To Receive Heavy Rainfall During Next Few Days
According to IMD, isolated very heavy rainfall very is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 27 to 29.
The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan on September 25.
The weather agency said that a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by around September 30 and thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards with the possibility of gradual intensification.
The weather agency said that the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon is based on the following meteorological conditions:
Anti-cyclonic circulation at 850 hPa level.
No rainfall during last 5 days
Water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.
The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon passes through 28.3°N/72.0°E, Nokhra, Jodhpur, Barmer, 25.7°N/70.3°E.
IMD also shared the weather forecast for the next few days. Take a look:
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar on September 25; Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 25 to 29.
Isolated very heavy rainfall very is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 27 to 29.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu on September 25, 28 and 29; Coastal Karnataka and Kerala on September 28 and 29; North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema on September 25 and 29 and South Interior Karnataka on September 28.
Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu toady.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra from September 25 to 29 and Marathwada, Gujarat Region on September 25 and 26 and Saurashtra on September 25.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on September 25.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on September 25.
No significant weather over rest parts of the country, the IMD said.