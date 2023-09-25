Weather Update: These Places In India To Receive Heavy Rainfall During Next Few Days

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan on September 25.

The weather agency said that a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by around September 30 and thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards with the possibility of gradual intensification.

The weather agency said that the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon is based on the following meteorological conditions:

Anti-cyclonic circulation at 850 hPa level.

No rainfall during last 5 days

Water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon passes through 28.3°N/72.0°E, Nokhra, Jodhpur, Barmer, 25.7°N/70.3°E.

IMD also shared the weather forecast for the next few days. Take a look: