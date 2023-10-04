Weather Update: Rainfall Alert Issued For These Places In Maharashtra
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra over the next seven days.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Mumbai, in its 7-day weather forecast, has stated that the Southwest Monsoon has now withdrawn from some more parts of Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, & West Madhya Pradesh and remaining parts of Rajasthan, and some parts of Gujarat state on October 3.
The press release stated that the line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon now passes through Gulmarg, Dharamshala, Mukteshwar, Pilibhit, Orai, Ashoknagar, Indore, Baroda and Porbandar.
The department also shared a seven-day forecast where they have predicted a chance of light to heavy rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra.
Maharashtra: 7-Day Weather Forecast
04.10.2023
Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
05.10.2023
Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan & Goa. Partly cloudy weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
06.10.2023
Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan & Goa. Partly cloudy weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.
07.10.2023
Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan & Goa. Partly cloudy weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
08.10.2023
Partly cloudy weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
09.10.2023
Partly cloudy weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.