Weather Update: Rainfall Alert Issued For These Places In Maharashtra

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Mumbai, in its 7-day weather forecast, has stated that the Southwest Monsoon has now withdrawn from some more parts of Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, & West Madhya Pradesh and remaining parts of Rajasthan, and some parts of Gujarat state on October 3.

The press release stated that the line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon now passes through Gulmarg, Dharamshala, Mukteshwar, Pilibhit, Orai, Ashoknagar, Indore, Baroda and Porbandar.

The department also shared a seven-day forecast where they have predicted a chance of light to heavy rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra.

