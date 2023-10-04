BQPrimeNationWeather Update: Rainfall Alert Issued For These Places In Maharashtra
ADVERTISEMENT

Weather Update: Rainfall Alert Issued For These Places In Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra over the next seven days.

04 Oct 2023, 6:50 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai Rain Update: Moderate rainfall expected in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, says IMD.</p></div>
Mumbai Rain Update: Moderate rainfall expected in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, says IMD.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Mumbai, in its 7-day weather forecast, has stated that the Southwest Monsoon has now withdrawn from some more parts of Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, & West Madhya Pradesh and remaining parts of Rajasthan, and some parts of Gujarat state on October 3.

The press release stated that the line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon now passes through Gulmarg, Dharamshala, Mukteshwar, Pilibhit, Orai, Ashoknagar, Indore, Baroda and Porbandar.

The department also shared a seven-day forecast where they have predicted a chance of light to heavy rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra: 7-Day Weather Forecast

04.10.2023

Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

05.10.2023

Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan & Goa. Partly cloudy weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

06.10.2023

Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan & Goa. Partly cloudy weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

07.10.2023

Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan & Goa. Partly cloudy weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

08.10.2023

Partly cloudy weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

09.10.2023

Partly cloudy weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT