Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim And Other States
In a press release on Thursday, IMD said that exceptional heavy rainfall was observed over Rishikesh (Dehradun) -43 cm.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, northern parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh for the next 4-5 days.
The weather agency said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over rest parts of the country during next one week.
IMD Weather Forecast And Warnings For India
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely to continue over Uttarakhand, northern parts of East Uttar Pradesh from August 11 to 14.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh from August 11 to 14; Punjab and Haryana on August 13.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand from August 11 to 13.
Subdued rainfall activity is likely over rest parts of northwest India during the next 7 days.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over northern parts of Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from August 11 to August 14 and Gangetic West Bengal on August 12.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over northern parts of Bihar from August 11 to 13 and over Sikkim on August 11 and 12.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 4 days.
Central, West & South India: Subdued rainfall activity is likely over these regions during the next 7 days.