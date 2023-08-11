Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim And Other States

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, northern parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh for the next 4-5 days.

In a press release on Thursday, IMD said that exceptional heavy rainfall was observed over Rishikesh (Dehradun) -43 cm.

The weather agency said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over rest parts of the country during next one week.