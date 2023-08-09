Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Uttarakhand, Bihar & Other States For Next 5 Days
IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bihar & neighbourhood extends up to middle tropospheric levels.
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh during the next 5 days.
In a press release, IMD said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over the rest of the country during the next week.
It added that the Monsoon Trough lies north of its normal position and it is likely to be north of its normal position or along the foothills of Himalayas during next 4-5 days.
IMD's Weather Forecast And Warnings For India
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Uttarakhand from August 9 to August 13 and East Uttar Pradesh on August 9.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on August 10 and 13; West Uttar Pradesh on August 13; East Uttar Pradesh on August 10 and 13.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on Wednesday.
Subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of northwest India during the next 7 days.
Stay prepared, #Uttarakhand ! A forecast of Heavy to Very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of Extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm, is expected on August 9th. Stay safe!#IMD #RainfallAlert #UttarakhandWeather@moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/zBurrnUQuT— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 9, 2023
Daily Weather Briefing (English) 09.08.2023— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 9, 2023
Facebook : https://t.co/cWSRTlrFrM#imd #weather #heavyrainfall #monsoon #weatherupdate #Uttarakhand #Bihar #Sikkim #ArunachalPradesh@moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/BFI9YIQqh3
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from August 9 to 13 and Jharkhand on August 9, 12 & 13.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Jharkhand on August 9 and Sikkim on August 9, 12 and 13.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Bihar today.
Be prepared, #Jharkhand! An Orange Alert indicates the possibility of Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 9th August. Stay safe!#IMD #RainfallAlert #JharkhandWeather #RainyDay #WeatherWarning #Jharkhandrain@moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/xbSh90CBw9— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 9, 2023
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days.
Central, West & South India: Subdued rainfall activity likely over these regions during the next 7 days.