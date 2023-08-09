Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Uttarakhand, Bihar & Other States For Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh during the next 5 days.

In a press release, IMD said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over the rest of the country during the next week.

The weather agency informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bihar & neighbourhood extends up to middle tropospheric levels.

It added that the Monsoon Trough lies north of its normal position and it is likely to be north of its normal position or along the foothills of Himalayas during next 4-5 days.