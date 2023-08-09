BQPrimeNationWeather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Uttarakhand, Bihar & Other States For Next 5 Days
ADVERTISEMENT

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Uttarakhand, Bihar & Other States For Next 5 Days

IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bihar & neighbourhood extends up to middle tropospheric levels.

09 Aug 2023, 2:52 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Twitter/@NDRFHQ</p></div>
Image source: Twitter/@NDRFHQ

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh during the next 5 days.

In a press release, IMD said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over the rest of the country during the next week.

The weather agency informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bihar & neighbourhood extends up to middle tropospheric levels.

It added that the Monsoon Trough lies north of its normal position and it is likely to be north of its normal position or along the foothills of Himalayas during next 4-5 days.

IMD's Weather Forecast And Warnings For India

Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Uttarakhand from August 9 to August 13 and East Uttar Pradesh on August 9.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on August 10 and 13; West Uttar Pradesh on August 13; East Uttar Pradesh on August 10 and 13.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of northwest India during the next 7 days.

East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from August 9 to 13 and Jharkhand on August 9, 12 & 13.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Jharkhand on August 9 and Sikkim on August 9, 12 and 13.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Bihar today.

Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days.

Central, West & South India: Subdued rainfall activity likely over these regions during the next 7 days.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT