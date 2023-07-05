Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These States Till July 8; Full List Here
The central weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa. Read to know more.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over south Peninsular India and Konkan & Goa till July 6 and over Gujarat on July 7 and 8.
In a press release on Wednesday, the central weather agency said that 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was observed at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall was also observed at a few places over Kerala & Mahe; at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, West Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Chhattisgarh.
Here is the weather forecast and warning for the next few days:
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Multiple Regions Over Next 5 Days
South India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over the region during the next 2 days and decrease thereafter.
West India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat state during the next 5 days.
Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Konkan & Goa on July 5 & 6; ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 6; over the Gujarat region on July 7 and Saurashtra & Kutch on July 7 and 8.
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during next the 5 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttar Pradesh on July 5. Thereafter, under the influence of a Western Disturbance and its interaction with monsoonal winds; isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on July 9.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next 3 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Vidarbha on July 5 and 6; Chhattisgarh on July 6.
East & adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated Heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar during the next 5 days; over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during next 3 days and decrease thereafter.