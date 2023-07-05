Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These States Till July 8; Full List Here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over south Peninsular India and Konkan & Goa till July 6 and over Gujarat on July 7 and 8.

In a press release on Wednesday, the central weather agency said that 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was observed at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was also observed at a few places over Kerala & Mahe; at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, West Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Chhattisgarh.