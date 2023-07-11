Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These States Till July 14; Details Here
In its weather bulletin, IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, UP and other places.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that isolated places over SubHimalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya will very likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls.
In its weather bulletin, the weather agency has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Take a look at the full weather forecast till July 15.
11 July :
There is a high chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Sub- Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.
There is a high chance of Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar
There is a high chance of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe.
IMD has also issued a Thunderstorm & Lightning warning in the several regions of the country on 11 July.
Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Westcentral & Southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off Andhra Pradesh coast and gulf of Mannar.
12 July :
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Sub- Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.
Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea.
Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Comorin Area and Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal.
13 July :
Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.
Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada.
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar.
Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal.
14 July :
Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.
Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra.
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar. Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely and Westcentral, Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal.
15 July :
Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.
Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra.
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar. Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely and Westcentral, Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal.