Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These States Till July 14; Details Here

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that isolated places over SubHimalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya will very likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls.

In its weather bulletin, the weather agency has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Take a look at the full weather forecast till July 15.