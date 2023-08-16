Orange Alert Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These States; Check Forecast Here
In a statement, IMD said subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over rest parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in rainfall activity over East India from Wednesday and over adjoining central India from August 17.
The weather agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura was recorded on Wednesday along with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana.
IMD Weather Update
East India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely:
Over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 16 and 17
Over Odisha from August 16 to 19
Over Jharkhand from August 16 to 18
Over West Bengal & Sikkim on August 16 and 17
Isolated very heavy falls are also likely over Odisha on August 17 and 18.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from August 16 to 20.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Chhattisgarh from August 17 to 20; over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha from August 18 to 20.
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand from August 18 to 20.
South India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh August 18 and 19 and Telangana on August 19.
Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu on August 16 and 17.
Subdued rainfall activity likely over remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days.
#OrangeAlert #Odisha is likely to get Isolated Heavy to Very heavy rainfall on 17th & 18th August. #OdishaWeather #Odishaweatherupdate #OdishaRain #Monsoon2023 #WeatherForecast #WeatherAlert @moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/nNhHHgF65y— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 16, 2023