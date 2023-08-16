Orange Alert Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These States; Check Forecast Here

The India Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in rainfall activity over East India from Wednesday and over adjoining central India from August 17.

In a statement, IMD said subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over rest parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.

The weather agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura was recorded on Wednesday along with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana.