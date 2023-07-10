Weather Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Warning For Northeast India & Adjoining East India

Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days; over Himachal Pradesh, extreme north Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh, West Rajasthan on July 10 and significant reduction thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Himachal Pradesh on July 10. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Delhi today and decrease thereafter.

East & adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during the next 3-4 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during next 5 days; Jharkhand on July 12 and 13. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Meghalaya on July 10 and 12, over Arunachal Pradesh and SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 11 and 12.

West India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and Gujarat region during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 13 and 14; Saurashtra & Kutch on July 10.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh on July 11 and 12.

South India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala during next 5 days; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 10 & 11, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu on July 10.