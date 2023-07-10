Weather Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Warning For Northeast India & Adjoining East India
Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana & East Rajasthan was observed by IMD.
The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday said that intense rainfall spell over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining areas of north Punjab and Haryana is likely to continue on July 10 and decrease significantly thereafter
The weather agency also predicted extremely heavy rainfall activity over Northeast India & adjoining East India during next 3 days.
IMD Weather Update For The Next 3 Days
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days; over Himachal Pradesh, extreme north Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh, West Rajasthan on July 10 and significant reduction thereafter.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Himachal Pradesh on July 10. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Delhi today and decrease thereafter.
East & adjoining Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during the next 3-4 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during next 5 days; Jharkhand on July 12 and 13. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Meghalaya on July 10 and 12, over Arunachal Pradesh and SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 11 and 12.
West India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and Gujarat region during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 13 and 14; Saurashtra & Kutch on July 10.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh on July 11 and 12.
South India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala during next 5 days; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 10 & 11, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu on July 10.
Rainfall Observations
Heavy Rainfall observed (from 0830 hours IST of July 9 to 0830 hours IST of today, the 10th July 2023)
Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan
Heavy to Very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat State, East Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra.