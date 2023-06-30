Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Alert For These Places In India

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of the country (i.e. remaining parts of Rajasthan and Haryana and Punjab) during the next 2 days, the India Meteorological Department said.

In an official statement dated June 29, IMD said the Monsoon has rapidly advanced towards central and northwest India and along west coast till June 28.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains in several states across the country. Take a look at the weather forecast: