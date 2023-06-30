Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Alert For These Places In India
IMD said the Monsoon has rapidly advanced towards central and northwest India and along the west coast till June 28.
Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of the country (i.e. remaining parts of Rajasthan and Haryana and Punjab) during the next 2 days, the India Meteorological Department said.
In an official statement dated June 29, IMD said the Monsoon has rapidly advanced towards central and northwest India and along west coast till June 28.
The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains in several states across the country. Take a look at the weather forecast:
Northwest India:
Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely the region during 1st half of the week from 29 June to 05 July and decrease thereafter.
Isolated Heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana on the 29th; East Rajasthan from 29th June -03rd July and Uttarakhand & West Rajasthan on the 29th & 30th June.
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over the rest parts of central India during the week (29 June to 05 July).
Central India:
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over the rest parts of central India during the week.
West India:
Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the week and Gujarat State during next 2 days.
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over the rest parts of central India during the week.
East & adjoining Northeast India:
Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during the week.
Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 29th & 30th and Bihar on 29th, 30th June & 03rd to 05th July
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over the rest parts of East & adjoining Northeast India during the week.
South India:
Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Coastal Karnataka & Kerala during the week; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd July and South Interior Karnataka & Tamil Nadu on 03rd & 04th July.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Karnataka & Kerala on the 03rd & 04th July.
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over the rest parts of south India during the week.
Weather Forecast From 6 July - 12 July
IMD further mentioned in their press release about the regions where there is a chance of heavy rainfall. Here is the list of places where IMD predicted rainfall during 6 July - 12 July.
Isolated heavy rainfall over the rest parts of South Peninsular India (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, as well as the union territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry) during many days of the week.
Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm is likely over central (Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh)
East India Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura & northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura) during the week.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over northeast & adjoining east India during many days of the week.
Isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershower is also likely over rest parts of the country during the week.
No Heat wave conditions likely to occur over any part of the country.