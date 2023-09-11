Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning In These States In India
Red and Orange alert have been issued for multiple places across the country.
The India Meteorological Department, (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity over East Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 11.
The weather department also predicted a fresh spell of rainfall over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Chattisgarh till September 13. IMD also mentioned that a decrease in rainfall activity is also expected in the coming days.
Over the weekend, rain affected various parts of the country, including Delhi and Lucknow, causing waterlogging in certain areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in numerous regions of India until September 14.
The weather office has predicted heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and northeast India in the coming days. There is also expected to be an increase in rainfall activity, with isolated heavy falls in Odisha and Chhattisgarh starting from Tuesday.
Red & Orange Alert For These Places In India
IMD also shared a red and orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall for a few places in India
An orange alert has been issued for Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam with extremely heavy rainfall expected on September 11.
An orange alert has been issued for in Assam & Meghalaya with extreme rainfall expected on September 12.
A red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall on September 11 for East Uttar Pradesh.
An orange alert has been issued for Chattisgarh with heavy rainfall on September 15.
An orange alert has been issued for Odisha with extremely heavy rainfall expected from September 13-15.
Rainfall Alert For Rest Of The Country
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over West Uttar Pradesh on September 11, over East Uttar Pradesh during September 11-13, over Uttarakhand on September 11 and from September 13-15. Isolated Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on September 11.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on September 11 & 15, over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during September 11-15 and over Vidarbha during September 13-15.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Bihar on September 11 & 12 and over Odisha from September 11-15, over Jharkhand from September 13-15 and over Gangetic West Bengal on September 14 & 15.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha during September 13-15.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala & Mahe on September 11 & 12; over Rayalaseema on September 11; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 11, 12 & 15 and over Telangana on September 14 & 15. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 11.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on September 15.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya on September 11 & 12, over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during September 11-15. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on September 12.