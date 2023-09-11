Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning In These States In India

The India Meteorological Department, (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity over East Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 11.

The weather department also predicted a fresh spell of rainfall over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Chattisgarh till September 13. IMD also mentioned that a decrease in rainfall activity is also expected in the coming days.

Over the weekend, rain affected various parts of the country, including Delhi and Lucknow, causing waterlogging in certain areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in numerous regions of India until September 14.

The weather office has predicted heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and northeast India in the coming days. There is also expected to be an increase in rainfall activity, with isolated heavy falls in Odisha and Chhattisgarh starting from Tuesday.