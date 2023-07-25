Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These Places Till July 27; Details Here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over west coast till July 26 and over Telangana & Andhra Pradesh from July 25 to July 27.

The weather agency predicted a fresh spell of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over east central India for the next two days.

IMD also said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, north Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh from July 25 to July 27 and over East India from July 28 to July 30.