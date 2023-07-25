Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These Places Till July 27; Details Here
The weather agency predicted a fresh spell of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over east central India for the next two days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over west coast till July 26 and over Telangana & Andhra Pradesh from July 25 to July 27.
IMD also said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, north Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh from July 25 to July 27 and over East India from July 28 to July 30.
Here's IMD Weather Forecast For Next Few Days
Central India: Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 26 and July 27 and over East Madhya Pradesh on July 27.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from July 25 to July 29.
Isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region from July 25 to July 27.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 26
South India: Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Karnataka from July 25 and July 27.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Telangana during from July 25 to July 27; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on July 26; over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on July 26 and over Rayalaseema on July 26.
East India: Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on July 26.
Northeast India: Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya on July 27 and July 28.
Rainfall Observation
Heavy rainfall observed:
(from 0830 hours IST of July 24 to 0830 hours IST of July 25, 2023)
Exceptionally heavy rainfall over Velpur (dist Nizamabad)-40 cm in Telangana and over Avalanche (dist Nilgiris)-38 cm in ghat areas of Tamil Nadu. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall was also observed over Telangana.
Heavy rainfall observed: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, SubHimalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat State, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, North Interior Karnataka.