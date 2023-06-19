Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Gujarat And Rajasthan; Check Full Forecast
IMD also said that areas in Northeast India & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal will receive heavy to very heavy falls during next 5 days.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin for Monday, June 19.
The weather office had issued a heavy rainfall warning for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and said that severe head wave conditions are very likely to continue in some isolated pockets over Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and few other places on June 19 and 20.
IMD also said that some areas in Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will receive heavy to very heavy falls during next 5 days.
Here is a detailed summary of the significant weather features and observations provided by the IMD for the next 5 days:
Advance of Southwest Monsoon: The Southwest Monsoon is expected to further advance over parts of south Peninsular India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar in the next two days.
Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy'): A depression formed over central parts of East Rajasthan, which is the remnant of the Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy.' It is moving eastwards and is likely to maintain its intensity as a depression for the next six hours.
Heavy Rainfall Warning: Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over East Rajasthan on 19th June, with isolated heavy rainfall on 20th June. West Madhya Pradesh may experience light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on the 19th and 20th of June. Southwest Uttar Pradesh may also receive isolated heavy rainfall on 20th June.
Wind Warning: East Rajasthan and adjoining North Gujarat may experience squally wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph during the next 12 hours, followed by strong wind speeds of 25-35 kmph, gusting to 45 kmph until the evening of 19th June.
Weather Forecast for Different Regions:
Northeast & adjoining East India: Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls expected over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim for the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya on 19th-20th June. Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand & Odisha may experience isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the next two days, followed by fairly widespread rainfall.
Northwest & adjoining Central India: Uttarakhand may receive light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh may experience isolated to scattered rainfall for the next five days. Thundersqualls are expected in Uttarakhand on 19th June, and isolated heavy rainfall is expected from 20th to 22nd June.
South India: Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over South India for the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Rayalaseema on 19th June.
Maximum Temperatures and Heat Wave Warning: East and south India may not see significant changes in maximum temperatures for the next 24 hours, but a fall of 2-4°C is expected thereafter. Madhya Pradesh may experience a fall of 2-4°C in maximum temperatures over the next five days. Heat wave/severe heatwave conditions are expected in some/isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Telangana on 19th and 20th June.