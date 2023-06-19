Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Gujarat And Rajasthan; Check Full Forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin for Monday, June 19.

The weather office had issued a heavy rainfall warning for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and said that severe head wave conditions are very likely to continue in some isolated pockets over Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and few other places on June 19 and 20.

IMD also said that some areas in Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will receive heavy to very heavy falls during next 5 days.