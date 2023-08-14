Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall To Occur At These Places In Uttarakhand; Check Details
Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in Chamoli and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand.
The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts of Uttarakhand. A 'Red' alert has been issued for these districts.
In a statement, IMD said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. An 'Orange' alert has been issued for these districts.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & intense to very intense spell likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand Weather Update
#RedAlert #Uttarakhand is likely to get Isolated Heavy to Very heavy with Extremely heavy rainfall on 13th and 14th August.#UttarakhandWeatherUpdate #UttarakhandweatherAlert #UttarakhandRain #ExtremelyHeavyRainfall #Monsoon2023@moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/OX5SHzmhxx— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 13, 2023
The IMD in a press release on Sunday said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 2 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India during next 5 days.
There will be a likely Increase in rainfall activity over East and central India from August 16.
Weather Forecast For The Next Few Days
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely:
Over Himachal Pradesh on August 14.
Over Uttarakhand from August 14 to 17
Over Punjab & Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh on August 14
Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttarakhand on August 14.
East India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on August 14 and 15; over Gangetic West Bengal on August 16 and 17; over Odisha and Jharkhand from August 15 to 17 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from August 14 to 16.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from August 13 to 17.
Central, West & South India: Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 16 and 17.
Subdued rainfall activity is likely over remaining parts of these regions during next 7 days.