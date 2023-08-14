Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall To Occur At These Places In Uttarakhand; Check Details

The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts of Uttarakhand. A 'Red' alert has been issued for these districts.

In a statement, IMD said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. An 'Orange' alert has been issued for these districts.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in Chamoli and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & intense to very intense spell likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.