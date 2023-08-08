Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States By IMD; Check Full Forecast
In a statement, the weather agency said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over rest parts of India during the same period.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that isolated heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue along the foothills of the Himalayas and over Northeast India during the next 7 days.
In a statement, the weather agency said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over the remaining parts of India during the same period.
"Thereafter monsoon is likely to revive leading to higher rainfall over east-central India and gradually extend to entire east & adjoining areas of northwest & north peninsular India from August 14," IMD said.
IMD Weather Forecast For The Next Few Days
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely:
Over Uttarakhand from August 8 to August 10.
Over Uttar Pradesh on August 8 and August 9.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh on August 8 and August 9 and over Uttarakhand & West Uttar Pradesh on August 9.
Subdued rainfall activity likely over the rest parts during the next 6 days.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim on August 8 and Bihar & Jharkhand on August 8 and August 9. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar on August 8.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 24 hours and isolated heavy rainfall for subsequent 4 days.
Central, West and South India: Subdued rainfall activity likely over these regions during the next 6 days.