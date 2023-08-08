Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States By IMD; Check Full Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that isolated heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue along the foothills of the Himalayas and over Northeast India during the next 7 days.

In a statement, the weather agency said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over the remaining parts of India during the same period.

"Thereafter monsoon is likely to revive leading to higher rainfall over east-central India and gradually extend to entire east & adjoining areas of northwest & north peninsular India from August 14," IMD said.