Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted For These Districts In Maharashtra, Check Full Forecast Here

Mumbai: Light to Moderate rainfall activity is very likely for the next few days till Sept 25.

Thane: Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers is expected for the first few days followed by thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds which are very likely for the last few days till Sept 25.

Palghar: Moderate rainfall activity is very likely for the next few days till Sept 25.

Raigad: Moderate rainfall is expected for the first few days followed by thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds which are very likely for the last few days till Sept 25.

Ratnagiri: Moderate rainfall is expected for the first few days followed by thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds which are very likely for the last few days till Sept 25.

Pune: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely for the entire week ending on Monday.

Kolhapur: Light to Moderate rainfall activity is very likely for the next few days till Sept 25.

Nagpur: Heavy rainfall and moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in isolated places is very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Sindhudurg: Moderate rainfall activity is very likely for the next few days till Sept 25.

Nanded: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Satara: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Nasik: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely for the first few days followed by light rainfall activity accompanied by thundershowers which is expected for the last few days till Sept 25.

Latur: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Osmanabad: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Sangli: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Aurangabad: Heavy rainfall & thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places are expected on Sept 22 & 23. Light rainfall activity with thundershowers is predicted for the remaining days till Sept 25.

Akola: Heavy rainfall and moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in isolated places is very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Amravati: Heavy rainfall and moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in isolated places is very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Buldhana: Heavy rainfall and moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in isolated places is very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Dhule: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely for the first few days followed by light rainfall activity accompanied by thundershowers which is expected for the last few days followed by till Sept 25.

Nandurbar: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely for the first few days followed by light rainfall activity accompanied by thundershowers which is expected for the last few days followed by till Sept 25.

Jalgaon: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely for the initial days followed by light rainfall activity accompanied by thundershowers which is expected for the last few days followed by till Sept 25.

Chandrapur: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Sholapur: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Jalna: Heavy rainfall & thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places are expected on Sept 22 & 23. Light rainfall activity with thundershowers is predicted for the remaining days till Sept 25.

Ahmednagar: Heavy rainfall & thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places is expected on Sept 22. Light rainfall activity is predicted for the remaining days till Sept 25.

Parbhani: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Beed: Heavy rainfall & thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places are expected on Sept 22 & 23. Light rainfall activity with thundershowers is predicted for the remaining days till Sept 25.

Hingoli: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Bhandara: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Gadchiroli: Heavy rainfall and moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in isolated places is very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Gondia: Heavy rainfall and moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in isolated places is very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Wardha: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Washim: Heavy rainfall and moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in isolated places is very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.

Yavatmal: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely on Sept 22. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is expected for the next few days till Sept 25.